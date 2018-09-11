Learner motorcyclist is banned from the road for drink-driving

A learner motorcyclist who was caught drink-driving after he was stopped by police has been banned from the road for 20 months.
Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 6 how provisional licence holder Martyn John Smith, 36, of Ivy Walk, Riddings, was stopped by police on Alfreton Road, at Codnor.
Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said police stopped Smith about 1.20am, on August 18, and he smelled of alcohol and was not using learner L plates.
Smith registered 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, according to the court.
He pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit and also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence given that he was not using L plates.
Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Smith had been a troubled youth but he turned his life around about five years ago after he received a custodial sentence.
Mr Brint added that he bought a motorcycle to commute to work but he failed to put the L plates on and he had been to his brother’s address and intended to stay the night.
But following a dispute between his brother and a brother-in-law, according to Mr Brint, he left to avoid the confrontation and made a mistake by getting on his motorcycle after he had been drinking.
Magistrates fined Smith £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
He was also disqualified from driving for 20 months but this can be reduced by 22 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.