Let’s hear it for this Cheeky girl...

Chesterfield Animal Centre has a larger than life ten-year old female staffy cross who has been with the centre since February this year which is a really long time to be at the animal centre.

She is the centre’s favourite and they would love her to find a new home. Clink on the link above to see more photos of Cheeky.

Cheeky is a special lady, a sweet-hearted lady, a lady who deserves a brief moment of your time. Ten years have passed since Cheeky pursed her lips and took that first, spluttering breath of life, much has changed for her, but not her unwavering desire to be loved.

She is an active, fun-loving older lady, who is as sociable as the day is long. If you can spare a moment, the centre will explain why Cheeky can make the most fantastic companion for that right home.

First of all, she is beautiful. Cheeky possesses that unique beauty which comes only with time; her brindled coat shines through with silvered highlights, her eyes purl and shimmer with knowing and wisdom, she holds herself with an experienced poise and grace. Cheeky is ageing done right.

But there’s one thing those long years have taught her above all else. Love. Love is everything.

She wraps herself in cuddles and throws herself into adoration like a giddy pup. She craves it. Lives off it. Breathes it. That expression she gives – tilted head, quizzical eyes – seems to plead for it. Do you know someone who might be able to offer such a thing? For some dogs it’s work that they live for, for others it’s food, for Cheeky love is all that matters.

Cheeky would be best placed in a home with children of secondary-school age, and as the only dog in the home, she is good on a lead and loves her walks and a chance to explore, she has basic house training and is a real clever clogs – when she wants to be! In short, she’s a lovely girl.

If you would like to find out more about this cheeky little lady you can visit www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk or to get in touch: ring 01246 273358 or email sm@chesterfield-rspca.org.uk.