Life-saving defibrillator unveiled at Derbyshire school

Joe Robinson cuts the ribbon at the newly-installed defibrilator at Darley Dale Primary School on Wednesday after a major fundraising drive by the community. Pictures by Anne Shelley.
Joe Robinson cuts the ribbon at the newly-installed defibrilator at Darley Dale Primary School on Wednesday after a major fundraising drive by the community. Pictures by Anne Shelley.

A life-saving defibrillator has been unveiled at a Derbyshire primary school.

The device - which can be used by staff, pupils and members of the public in the event of an emergency - was officially launched at Darley Dale Primary School on Wednesday.

Invited guests and staff and pupils are all smiles.

Invited guests and staff and pupils are all smiles.

The defibrillator was purcahsed following a major fundraising drive organised by the school.

Kirstin Bloxam, vice-chair of governors, said a total of £1,450 was raised.

She added: "It's been fantastic achievement and a real community effort.

"We've now purchased and installed the equipment, using a Tideswell firm called the Defib Store, and we're planning training for staff, pupils and local residents - this will be run by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Well done!

Well done!

"In September the Department for Education published updated guidelines urging schools to consider the purchase of a defibrillator.

"This comes after some high-profile cases where young lives have been cut short because of sudden cardiac arrest while at school.

"The argument is that these fatalities could have possibly been prevented had a defibrillator been made available."

A defibrillator is a device which gives a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest. This high energy shock is called defibrillation and is an essential life-saving step in the chain of survival.

Joe Robinson pictured with his mum Nikki and dad Shaun and paramedic James Hornby.

Joe Robinson pictured with his mum Nikki and dad Shaun and paramedic James Hornby.

Joe Robinson - who has created an important map of defibrillator locations in memory of his much-loved brother, Tom Henson, who tragically suffered a cardiac arrest and died aged just 23 last summer - attended the school for the launch of the device and gave an inspiring talk.

RELATED STORY: Derbyshire teen creates map of defibrillator locations in memory of brother