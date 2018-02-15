Locations of Derbyshire speed cameras revealed

Mobile speed cameras will be in the following Derbyshire locations until February 28 -
Moor Lane, Dale Abbey
B5057 Eversleigh Rise, Darley Bridge
Bowns Hill, Crich
Mill Lane, Holloway
Swarkestone Bridge
Sheffield Rd, Unstone
Callywhite Lane, Dronfield
Western Rd, Mickleover
Main St, Weston upon Trent
Wragley Way, Stenson Fields
North Wingfield Rd, Grassmoor
B6150 Loundsley Green Rd
Mill Lane, Grassmoor
Queen Victoria Rd, Tupton
Stand Rd, Chesterfield
Tapton View Rd, Chesterfield
Hague Bar Rd, New Mills
Long Hill, Fernilee
A615 Tansley
Church Lane, South Wingfield
Manor Rd, Brimington
Marsh Lane. Eckington
Brookside Rd, Breadsall
Osmaston Rd, Derby
Stenson Rd, Stenson Fields
Pilsley Rd, ClayCross
Sheffield Rd, Glossop
Spencer Rd, Belper
Ripley Rd, Heage
A444 Stanton and Overseal
A6005 Spondon
A619 Chesterfield
B6540 Sawley
A57 Dinting Vale
A6 Darley Dale
A6096 Kirk Hallam
A514 Derby
A511 Swadlincote
For further information, visit the CREST Derbyshire website or follow @CRESTDerbyshire on Twitter.