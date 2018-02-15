Locations of Derbyshire speed cameras revealed

Mobile speed cameras will be in the following Derbyshire locations until February 28 -

Moor Lane, Dale Abbey

B5057 Eversleigh Rise, Darley Bridge

Bowns Hill, Crich

Mill Lane, Holloway

Swarkestone Bridge

Sheffield Rd, Unstone

Callywhite Lane, Dronfield

Western Rd, Mickleover

Main St, Weston upon Trent

Wragley Way, Stenson Fields

North Wingfield Rd, Grassmoor

B6150 Loundsley Green Rd

Mill Lane, Grassmoor

Queen Victoria Rd, Tupton

Stand Rd, Chesterfield

Tapton View Rd, Chesterfield

Hague Bar Rd, New Mills

Long Hill, Fernilee

A615 Tansley

Church Lane, South Wingfield

Manor Rd, Brimington

Marsh Lane. Eckington

Brookside Rd, Breadsall

Osmaston Rd, Derby

Stenson Rd, Stenson Fields

Pilsley Rd, ClayCross

Sheffield Rd, Glossop

Spencer Rd, Belper

Ripley Rd, Heage

A444 Stanton and Overseal

A6005 Spondon

A619 Chesterfield

B6540 Sawley

A57 Dinting Vale

A6 Darley Dale

A6096 Kirk Hallam

A514 Derby

A511 Swadlincote

For further information, visit the CREST Derbyshire website or follow @CRESTDerbyshire on Twitter.