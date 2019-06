Firefighters tackled a house fire in Matlock.

Crews arrived at the scene, on Crown Square, at around 4pm yesterday (Saturday, June 29).

Firefighters were called to Crown Square. Pic: Google Images.

They contained the fire to a log burner which was blowing back into the property.

Nobody is understood to have been harmed in the incident.

