Longstone schoolchildren make the most of new play area

Children at Longstone Primary School, near Bakewell, are hitting the heights in their new outdoor play area which includes a state of the art climbing frame.

The school needed to raise £15,000 for the project and were helped by a £1,000 donation from housebuilder Persimmon Homes under its monthly Community Champion scheme.

Gemma Harvey, headteacher at the school, was thrilled when Persimmon’s funding meant they reached their target: “We’re so pleased to unveil our new play space and can’t thank the team at Persimmon Homes enough for their generosity.

“We have a brilliant team in FOLS (Friends of Longstone School) that help us to raise funding through cake sales, barbeques and a Christmas bazaar.

“The pupils at our school are making the most of the new equipment, which includes an impressive multiuse climbing frame and rope swings.”

Nadine O’Dowd, sales director at Persimmon Homes North Midlands, said: “It is important for us to support schools in the local area and this was a project we really wanted to get involved with.

“It was a pleasure to meet Gemma and the team at Longstone Primary School and we’re so glad our donation has helped make their plans a reality.

“We give away up to £2,000 to charities and community groups each month, and would encourage causes on our patch to come forward for a chance to win.”

For more information or to apply for funding visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.