Lost villages of Ladybower Reservoir visible after dry summer

A video presented by Suzanne of Let's Go Peak District, explains the history behind the villages of Ashopton and Derwent.

Both villages were submerged 75 years ago, when Ladybower was created by the Derwent Valley Water Board in the 20th Century.

The video shows images of the lost villages of Ashopton and Derwent. Image courtesy of Let's Go Peak District

The remains of the villages still lie beneath the water, in what has been dubbed 'Derbyshire's Atlantis.'

They were only around 100 people in each village, but they were hubs of activity, with some families living there for generations.

There was a pub, shop and garage, as well as Derwent Hall, a stately home built in 1672, complete with ornamental gardens and a fish pond.

Derwent Hall, along with all the other buildings in both villages, were compulsory purchased between 1945 and 1935, when Ladybower was created.

The people in both villages were moved on, the bodies were exhumed from the church yard, and all the buildings were demolished.

Because there has been such a dry summer this year, much of the lost villages are now visible, and it is possible to walk around the old roadways.

Stunning footage on Suzanne's video shows the ancient footpath, roadways and buildings that were lost to the reservoir.

A large pile of rubble shows all that is left of Derwent's Church.

As a memorial to the village, the steeple was left intact a year after the buildings were demolished, but was itslef demolished after a year due to safety concerns.Another pile of rubble is the remains of Derwent Hall.

The haunting footage shows all that is left of the beautiful hall that once stood there.

Although Ashopton will never bee seen again, as it is covered in silt, Derwent does occasionally become visible.

The video was produced as part of Let's Go Peak District

