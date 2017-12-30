M1 CLOSURE: Two lanes to reopen after car overturns

Two lanes of the southbound M1 are to reopen after a car overturned earlier this afternoon.

The multi-vehicle incident happened at around 2pm in between junctions 29 and 28.

The Air Ambulance and all three emergency services attended the scene, with the northbound carriageway also being closed for some time as well.

Two lanes of the motorway have now reopened within the closure, allowing trapped traffic to be released.

Until this has happened, traffic will continue to be diverted off the motorway at the junction 29 exit slip.

Recovery is still taking place in the two lanes that remain closed.

The Highways Agency say there are long delays on approach to the scene and motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

More information on this story will follow as and when we get it.