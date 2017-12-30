M1 CLOSURE UPDATE: Motorway reopens after multi-vehicle collision

The southbound carriageway of the M1 has been reopened after a serious multi-vehicle accident.

The collision - in which one car overturned - happened between junctions 29 and 28 at about 2pm this afternoon.

The southbound carriageway has been completely closed for three hours and the northbound carriageway was closed for some time as well.

The Air Ambulance and all three emergency services attended the scene along with the Highways Agency.

Recovery work is now complete and the authorities are in a position to release the traffic queuing at junction 29.

The Highways Agency say long delays remain on the approach to the incident but should now start to clear.

No information has as yet been released on the condition of any casualties.

More will follow on this story as and when we get it.