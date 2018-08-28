Magistrates show mercy on curfew-breaching pal of stab death man Leon Pirdue

A repeat offender and friend of deceased stab death man Leon Pirdue has been spared from further custody after he failed to comply with a home curfew after he was released from prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, August 23, how repeat-offender James Nash, 33, of Tapton View Road, Chesterfield, had been made subject to a supervision order in July with a six-week curfew after he failed to meet his probation officer following his release from a jail term.

Pictured is deceased Leon Pirdue who died after suffering a stab wound.

Defence solicitor Denney Lau explained Nash has had difficulties and has suffered low moods after he had been with his friend Leon Pirdue at a party at Jade Grant’s home at Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, last year, where 32-year-old Mr Pirdue later suffered a fatal stab wound. Miss Grant, 26, was found not guilty of murder.

Mr Lau, defending Nash for breaching his curfew order, said there had been a murder trial in relation to Leon Pirdue and Mr Nash had to give evidence regarding his last moments with his friend before he was fatally injured and died.

He added that Nash has also struggled with his curfew at his parents’ home because of disputes with his brother, and his mother has asked for either one of them to leave the address to keep the peace.

Nash has also now found alternative accommodation, according to Mr Lau, on Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield, where he is willing to continue serving a curfew.

The probation service recommended Nash be placed into custody due to his previous non-compliance with the probation service and they stated that he had previously been abusive to those attaching his electronic, curfew tag.

Nash had also been sentenced on August 2 to a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work after he breached a restraining order and for possessing cannabis.

But magistrates still opted to revoke his original curfew and imposed an eight-week curfew instead to run from 7pm to 7am to operate from his new address.

However, Nash, who admitted breaching his curfew, was warned that any further offending or breach of his new curfew will mean a “zero” chance of staying out of prison.