Mamba drug-dealer from Chesterfield is narrowly spared from jail after police raid

A drug-dealer has narrowly been spared from being sent to jail after he and his father were caught with the zombie drug mamba during a police raid.

Daniel Aaron Greaves, 21, of Poolsbrook View Road, Poolsbrook, Chesterfield, admitted supplying the cannabinoid drug and possessing the drug with intent to supply and his father David Garbett, 42, of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, admitted possessing the drug.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on October 24 that police raided Greaves’s father’s former address on St Margaret’s Drive, Chesterfield, and found packets of Mamba, over £300 in cash, electronic weighing scales and phones which are believed to have been used for drug dealing.

He added: “Mr Greaves accepted to police that there were messages on his phones arranging for the sale of drugs and he said he was selling drugs to friends.

“There was just over 17 grammes of drugs recovered.”

Greaves told police he uses Mamba for himself.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said the raid was in September, 2017, and there have been delays in bringing the case to court because of a lack of police resources but Greaves has not since re-offended.

He added: “He admitted dealing and allowed police access to mobile phones and there was evidence of small quantities of drugs, to a small amount of people.”

Mr Sowter added that Greaves had not performed any operational or management function in a chain.

He said: “He buys in slightly larger quantities than an average user and sells to friends. It’s just him doing it. He’s just selling to friends.”

Mr Sowter also explained that Greaves is not motivated by financial gain and he had become involved with legal highs before they were re-classified as illegal and his motivation was purely to support his own drug use.

Regarding Greaves’s father Garbett, Mr Sowter explained that Garbett, who has health issues, had not been in trouble for quite a few years and he has no previous convictions for drugs.

During a previous hearing on October 23, Mr Garbett also warned the court about the dangers of using mamba.

He said: “I’m totally against it. I’m totally against mamba. If I see people smoking it, I say don’t. It’s bad news.”

Greaves was sentenced on October 24 to six months of custody suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Thinking Skills programme.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Garbett was fined £80 on October 23 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.