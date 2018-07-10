Man accused of attempted murder is due to appear at crown court

A 37-year-old man who has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing has appeared at court.

Mark Hill, of Princess Street, in Brimington, Chesterfield, appeared at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Monday, July 9, and had his case committed to Derby Crown Court for a further hearing on August 6.

The defendant has been accused of allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old man on Thursday evening, July 5, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Police stated a 26-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to hospital by ambulance.

His injuries were described by police at the time as life-threatening, His condition has since stabilised, according to police.

Mr Hill, who has not yet entered a plea to the attempted murder charge, was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

He has also been charged with two thefts and one count of possessing a knife in a public place but has also not submitted pleas in relation to these alleged offences

Anyone with information is urged to call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 18000314055 and Detective Constable Gavin Hooton’s name.

Alternatively, anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.