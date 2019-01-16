Man accused of murdering woman is due to appear at crown court

A man accused of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in South Normanton has had his crown court case further adjourned.

The dead body of 30-year-old Keeley Wilson was found in the property on Alfred Street on December 13.

Officers arrested Anthony Davis later the same day.

The 39-year-old accused, of Alfred Street, South Normanton, has been charged with the murder of Keeley Wilson at his address. He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 11 for a pre-trial and preparation hearing.