Man appears in court accused of robbing an 85-year-old woman

A 39-year-old man has been accused and charged with robbing an elderly woman.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Friday, June 15, how Andrew Green, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, allegedly robbed the complainant of a handbag and cash on Wednesday, June 13.

Police stated the alleged incident happened at 10.45am, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, and reported that an 85-year-old woman had been left with a broken arm and a dislocated shoulder.

Mr Green was remanded in custody to appear at Chesterfield magistrates’ court, on June 13 where magistrates committed his case for a further hearing at Derby Crown Court on July 6.

Mr Green was further remanded in custody.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident is urged to call police on 101 with reference 18*272472.