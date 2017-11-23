Man arrested after house break-ins

A man has been detained by homeowners after allegedly trying to break into houses in Wirksworth.

Derbyshire police were called to Crabtree Close at 8pm last night by residents who said a suspicious man had been seen trying doors.

When officers arrived, residents had detained a man in a back garden and was arrested.

The man, aged 50 and from the town, remains in custody and is being questioned.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call on 101 quoting reference 17000509353.