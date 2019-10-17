Man charged after Derbsyhire Police officer 'slashed' with knife

A 37-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after a Derbyshire Police officer was slashed with a knife.

Police were called to reports of an alleged robbery in the Slack Lane area of Derby at about 10pm on Tuesday, October 15.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.

While attempting to detain a man in a nearby street, a police officer suffered serious slash injuries to his face and was hospitalised. He has since been discharged.

Richard Jefford, of no fixed abode, has now been charged with robbery, wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage, and two counts of possessing class A drugs.

