Man damaged photos and a picture frame after a bust-up with his ex-partner

A man smashed and damaged photos and a picture frame belonging to his ex-partner after a bust-up at her home.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 30 how Moyley Wildish, 31, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield, damaged the pictures at Milton Crescent, Birdholme, Chesterfield, after his ex had been passing him his belongings.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “He found old messages from previous male friends and an argument escalated and she told him to leave and she started passing him his belongings.

“He threw a picture of himself on the floor and she took the picture and ripped it up and put it in the bin.”

Mrs Haslam added that Wildish then took a picture of his ex and smashed it over his head spraying glass on the floor.

Wildish also picked up a photo album and started tearing up the pictures, according to Mrs Haslam, so his ex called the police.

Unemployed chef Wildish pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after the incident on September 8.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “She was passing him items for him to leave and it was a heated situation for both of them.

“She ripped up a photo of them and their daughter and he was upset and he retaliated by ripping up a picture that belongs to her.”

Ms Sargent added that Wildish wants to repay his ex for the damage caused and he has bought her a new picture frame because he knows what had occurred was wrong.

District Judge Andrew Davison adjourned the case until September 3 for sentencing to address Wildish’s outstanding fines with the court but the case has now been further adjourned until September 10.

Wildish has been released on bail until September 10.