Man died while exploring watercourses in Derbyshire

A man perished while out exploring in the Peak District, an inquest heard.

Gary Sims, 60, died at moorland adjacent to the Snake Pass last summer, Chesterfield coroners' court was told on Wednesday.

Mr Sims' body was found near the Snake Pass.

Coroner Peter Nieto said: "Having considered all relevant evidence, the court finds that he fell on to rocks while exploring watercourses on the moorland.

"He sustained hip, chest and head injuries.

"On the balance of probabilities, the extradural haematoma resulting from the head injury was the immediate cause of Mr Sims' death."

Mr Nieto recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Mr Sims was married and worked as an engineer.

Police said his body was found by members of the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation near to the Snake Inn pub on Friday, August 24, last year.

His car was discovered parked in a lay-by nearby the day before.

Mr Sims, who was from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, left Manchester - where he had been working - five days before his body was found.

He was reported missing by his family.

At the time of Mr Sims' death, members of Buxton Mountain Rescue Team - which was involved in the search - expressed their condolences to his loved ones.