Man dies after collapsing on Peak District hillside

Derby Mountain Rescue Team, paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service and an air ambulance were called out to Madge Hill, near Kniveton.

The mountain rescue team say the man was given CPR at the scene but ‘could not be resuscitated’ after the incident.

Derby Mountain Rescue Team confirmed a man died after collapsing in the Peak District. Image: Derby Mountain Rescue Team, via Facebook.

A post on the team’s Facebook page said: "The team were called out to Madge Hill near Kniveton on Thursday, September 2, to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service after a male had collapsed.

"The man was given CPR at the scene by EMAS and an Air Ambulance crew but unfortunately could not be resuscitated.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends."

The mountain rescue team said it was one of three callouts in three days.