Man dies after collision with lorry in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Derbyshire yesterday.

East Midlands Ambulance Service reported that a lorry and a man had been in collision in Church Street, Ashbourne, at about 10.40am on Monday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours as officers conducted an investigation into the collision and the road re-opened at 4.15pm.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident – in particular they want to hear from any drivers who may have dashcam footage."

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 345-290719.