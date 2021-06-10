Man in serious condition after collapsing near Matlock school

Emergency services were called to Starkholmes Road at around 3.30pm yesterday (June 9) following reports that a man had collapsed.

One witness reported that a child from Highfields Lower School found the man lying on the pavement with serious head injuries.

It is believed that a male teacher from the school and a passer-by helped resuscitate the man before ambulance crews arrived.

A man has been airlifted to hospital after collapsing near to a school in Matlock (picture: Alastair Newton)

A witness said: “An ambulance, as well as the air ambulance, were on the scene impressively quickly. The air ambulance landed in Highfields Lower School playing fields.

“The identity of the man was not known although he had Citroen car keys in his pocket.

"The police were also summoned to the scene and four attended in two cars.”

The scene on Starkholmes Road yesterday after a man was found with serious head injuries (Picture: Alastair Newton)

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said the man remains in a serious condition in hospital.

"We do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances involved at this time,” they added.

