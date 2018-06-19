Man is fined after attacking a fellow resident at a supported living facility

A man at a supported living facility for those with learning difficulties has been fined after he attacked a fellow resident.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Friday, June 15, how Dominic Bell, 21, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield, pushed the fellow resident down stairs at Ash View, Clay Cross, and later scuffled with him when he was told he was not welcome on a trip to Blackpool.

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, told a previous hearing the defendant and the victim are residents at the same address which is a facility for supported living for those with learning difficulties.

Mrs Bickley added that the victim went to knock on Bell’s door to get him ready for the trip but he pushed him and he fell down several stairs before grabbing a handrail.

Bell later walked into the car park, according to Mrs Bickley, but he was told he was not welcome on the trip because of his actions.

Mrs Bickley added the defendant prevented the victim from closing a car boot so the complainant kicked Bell’s suitcase before Bell grabbed him in a headlock.

Bell told police he had been asleep when the complainant banged on his bedroom door and he accepted he had pushed him in the back.

He also admitted ending up in a scuffle with the complainant.

Bell pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating after the incident on April 20.

The defendant was fined £200 during a hearing on Friday and he was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.