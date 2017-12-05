Man smashed window at ex’s home after a row

A man who accused his partner of cheating smashed a window at her home and was seen waving a stick around.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 29 how Brandon Hendry, 24, of Tapton Lane, Chesterfield, smashed the window at his now former partner’s home at Westhill Lane, Grassmoor.

Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, said there was a verbal argument and the defendant accused the complainant of cheating. The defendant accepted throwing a bottle at the window and also waving a stick about in the street.

Hendry pleaded guilty to causing damage after the incident on August 1.

Magistrates sentenced Hendry to a 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Hendry was given a 12 month restraining order.