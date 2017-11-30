Man was caught smoking Black Mamba drug behind the Crooked Spire

A drug-user revealed he has had a “ragingly” bad addiction to Black Mamba which left him lacklustre and struggling to sleep and eat.

Lance Ashton, 47, of Spring Bank Road, Chesterfield, was caught by police behind the Crooked Spire Church, on Church Way, Chesterfield, with another man smoking from a bong.

Defence solicitor Anise Rowlands told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on November 23 how the cannabis-based drug had triggered a “ragingly bad addiction” leaving Ashton lethargic and unable to sleep and eat. Ashton pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug MMB-FUBINACA.

Magistrates described the drug as “pernicious” but acknowledged Ashton is trying to quit Black Mamba.

Ashton was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and he must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.