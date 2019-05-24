Map reveals areas where cancer-causing gas is leaking into Derbyshire homes

Cancer-causing gas is leaking into homes across the UK- and Derbyshire is one of the areas at highest risk.

Certain areas of Derbyshire, particularly in the Peak District as this map by EnviroVent shows, have been proven to have higher than recommended levels of Radon Gas that can enter the home.

Radon levels are the leading cause of cancer in non-smokers in the UK.

Radon gas is a colourless, odourless radioactive gas formed by the decay of the small amounts of uranium that occur naturally in all rocks and soils.

Radon produces radioactive dust in the air we breathe. The dust is trapped in our airways and emits radiation that damages the inside of people’s lungs. This damage, like that caused by smoking, increases risk of lung cancer.

Cancer Research UK and the European Commission carried out research which recently found that Radon causes over 1,100 deaths from lung cancer in the UK every year.

Exposure to higher than acceptable Radon levels is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers in the UK.

The risk from Radon has been found to be higher if the person is an ex-smoker - and is significantly greater for current smokers.

EnviroVent is advising homeowners and buyers to have their homes tested for Radon, as this invisible gas could be causing harm to their health.

Radon can be present in buildings of any size, age, type or location. It is mainly found in areas with high levels of granite and other igneous rock.

Richard Cage, EnviroVent’s head of Domestic Sales, said: “Radon Gas is one of those dangers that it not widely known about, yet its impact can be huge.

Derbyshire is one of the highest-risk areas for Radon gas.

“We are advising homeowners if they are concerned about Radon levels in their home to order a Radon test kit via the Public Health England website.

“If levels are higher than recommended, then our Positive Input Ventilation systems can be effective in reducing Radon gas levels and therefore minimising the risks to occupants.

“These systems also help improve indoor air quality in the home, which helps to create a healthier living environment.”

To order a Radon test kit for your home visit: the website https://www.ukradon.org/services/orderdomestic

To find out more about reducing Radon levels, please contact EnviroVent on 0345 27 27 807 or visit www.envirovent.com/radon.

To view the map, visit: http://www.ukradon.org/information/ukmaps.

