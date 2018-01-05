Marie Curie charity’s plea for fundraisers in Matlock

Marie Curie, the UK’s leading charity for people with a terminal illness, is looking for fundraising volunteers in the Matlock area.

The money which they collect will support Marie Curie nurses who work day and night, in people’s homes across Derbyshire providing

hands-on care and vital emotional support.

Volunteers support Marie Curie’s major fundraising campaigns including the GreatDaffodil Appeal and Blooming Great Tea Party. They will also help spread the word about Marie Curie, by informing people how the charity’s services can support people living with a terminal illness and loved ones.

The charity is aiming to launch a Marie Curie fundraising group in Matlock. These groups are made up of like-minded people who want to work together to support Marie Curie. Being a fundraising group member is a great way to raise money and awareness for the charity whilst having fun and meeting new people.

Marie Curie employs more than 2,700 nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals, and with its nine hospices around the UK, is the largest provider of hospice beds outside the NHS.

Dan Booth, community fundraiser for Derbyshire, said: “Marie Curie is a fantastic organisation that cares for people throughout the UK. Despite being a national charity, we raise money locally and invest money locally.

“The work our volunteers do in Derbyshire helps to fund more than 30 full time nurses providing care throughout the county.

“Our volunteers are vital to Marie Curie and without them we couldn’t continue to support people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones in Derbyshire.”

If anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer for Marie Curie or becoming a fundraising group member, they are encouraged to contact Dan Booth on 01332204221 or email: Daniel.booth@mariecurie.org.uk