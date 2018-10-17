Marvellous Miska has so much to offer

Miska (previously known as Elsa) is a very affectionate girl. Whilst being in the care of the shelter, she has come on in leaps and bounds, which is amazing considering she had no previous training at all. Continued training is a must with Miska, who loves to be active and learn new things. Clink on the link above to see more photos of Miska.

Miska needs owners with experience of her breed, who can give her lots of time and effort to allow her to flourish.

Unfortunately Miska had a bad start in life, living in horrendous conditions and has established a few bad habits but nothing that can’t be managed, with time and patience.

Miska is a beautiful young lady with so much love to offer, full of potential and with a positive family she will be loyal and attentive.

Miska really deserves that forever home.

To see more about Miska, visit http://www.rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/miska/

Alternatively, if you would like to meet her you can, at Radcliffe Animal Centre, 32 Nottingham Road, Radcliffe on Trent, Nottingham, NG12 2DW. The centre is open from 12.30pm to 3.30pm every day for viewing (no appointment necessary).

Telephone: 0115 855 0222.