Masked woman did a runner with Chinese takeaway driver’s food delivery

A masked woman who made off with a Chinese takeaway driver’s food delivery without paying has been placed on a 12 month community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 20 how Anne Marie Mettam, 34, of Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, persuaded the delivery driver to let her go to a cash machine before she grabbed the Chinese meal without paying and fled.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A delivery driver for a Chinese takeaway took an order to Holme Hall, pressed a buzzer and a female answered the door with a scarf around her face and she asked a male about money for the meal.

“She asked if she could go to a bank around the corner and the complainant agreed and drove to the cash machine.”

Mrs Allsop added that Mettam walked back from the cash machine to the car and grabbed the takeaway and pulled it with so much force some of the food fell to the ground before she ran away.

The delivery driver stated that she has been left frightened to do her job and she has told the takeaway business that she will not deliver to flats and she might stop the work altogether.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Mettam pleaded guilty to making off without paying for the takeaway worth £36 after the incident on September 6 on Wardgate Way, at Holme Hall, Chesterfield.

She also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour on September 3 after she threatened to kill a former friend in Holme Hall, Chesterfield.

Mrs Allsop added that Mettam’s former friend is pregnant and does not wish to associate with Mettam any more because the defendant is struggling with drugs and alcohol.

But Mettam told her former friend that she was lucky she did not knock her out, according to Mrs Allsop, and that she was going to kill her.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said Mettam has been subject to a long-standing abusive relationship and despite struggling with the probation service she has received a good report from them.

He added that Mettam had been friends with the woman she threatened since they were six-years-old and she felt this complainant had blanked her when she said hello.

Mr Strelley said there was no planning involved when she took the takeaway it was simply because she did not have any money.

Magistrates sentenced Mettam to a 12 month community order with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also fined £50 and ordered to pay £136 compensation.

Magistrates also imposed a 12 month restraining order for Mettam to stay away from her former friend.