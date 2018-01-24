Matlock bakers raise dough for children’s charity

A team of bakers have cooked up cash to help a charity that protects children throughout the country.

Staff at Birds bakery, in Matlock, raised £1,000 for the NSPCC, the company’s chosen charity for the year.

The bakers raffled off a Christmas hamper for £500, which was then match-funded by the company to make the final amount. The family firm has organised a range of events to help support the NSPCC ’s fight for every childhood after launching a year-long partnership with the charity in March.

Claire Campbell, NSPCC community fundraising manager for Derbyshire, said: “It is lovely to see the stores really entering into the spirit of community fundraising and we are thankful to Birds Head Office for match funding what each store has raised.

“Birds’ support for the NSPCC is changing local children’s lives for the better and staff and customers have been brilliant.”

Events during Birds’ year of support include a teddy bear raffle with staff and customers across its 60 stores, creating a special NSPCC chocolate lolly featuring the charity’s school service mascot Buddy and donating a percentage of proceeds from the sale of carrier bags.

The money raised will help fund the NSPCC’s vital work preventing abuse and neglect. This includes the Speak Out Stay Safe programme, which visits primary schools across the country, and last year reached more than 27,000 pupils in Derbyshire alone, to help them spot the signs of abuse, and teach them how to stay safe, and get help if they need it.

Birds the Confectioners was founded in 1919 by three brothers - Frank, Thomas and Reginald Bird.

The NSPCC’s corporate partnerships vary from charity of the year and targeted campaigns to long-standing relationships with companies across the UK including BT, Spar and Matalan.

The charity has a wealth of experience in managing successful partnerships and can work with companies to motivate employees, engage customers and increase brand awareness.

To find out more about becoming a corporate partner, visit the charity’s website www.nspcc.org.uk/what-we-do/about-us/partners/become-a-corporate-partner or contact Claire Campbell on Claire.Campbell2@NSPCC.org.uk or 07919625580.