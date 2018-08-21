Matlock Bath Illuminations return next month with grand opening night

The Matlock Bath Illuminations will be back with a bang next month as the 2018 season begins with a grand switch-on and fireworks display.

The festival, now in its 121st year, will open on Saturday, September 8, then run every weekend until October 28.

The Matlock Bath Illuminations will return for the 2018 season on Saturday, September 8.

Chairman of the district council, Jean Monks, said: “This magnificent tradition continues to attract visitors from far and wide, providing a massive boost to the economy.

“As a district council we work hard to ensure the event costs council tax payers absolutely nothing. We’re hoping visitor numbers are high again and the weather is kind.”

As ever, Derwent Gardens and Lovers’ Walks will be festooned with colourful lights through the season alongside the river boat parade, and fireworks will close every Saturday and the final Sunday.

Advance purchase tickets cost £5/£6 for Saturday visitors and £4/£5 for Sundays.

All prices will rise by £1.50 on the gate. Accompanied under-16s are admitted for free. Park and ride buses will run from Matlock and Cromford.

For more details and bookings, go to derbyshiredales.gov.uk/illuminations.