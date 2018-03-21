Matlock Brownies launch new season at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Matlock Green Brownies and Langley Mill Rainbows were given the honour of officially opening Gulliver’s Kingdom theme park for its new season.

This year Gulliver’s is celebrating its 40th anniversary and decided to invite uniformed community groups to perform the ceremony.

Brownies group leader Hannah Adamson said: “The Brownies have all had a fabulous day, from the parade up to the theme park, to the singing and dancing with the staff on arrival and then spending the day on all the rides; it’s been a day to remember.

“Happy 40th anniversary to Gulliver’s from all of us!”

Laura Stone, a leader for the Rainbows group said: “We were so honoured to be asked to come along. All of the Raimbows were so excited to see Gully Mouse meeting us on Jubilee Bridge. We try to bring the Rainbows to Gulliver’s for a large group visit every couple of years; it’s always a huge success.”

It was a blustery day with snow and wind but this didn’t stop Gully Mouse and the children from having an adventure.