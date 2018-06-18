Matlock children’s author wins national business excellence award

Matlock resident Sue Wilkins has been named Best Children’s Storybook Author of 2018 at the Acquisition International Business Excellence Awards.

She said: “I still don’t know who it was who nominated me, but I’m very grateful to them.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the outlets around the county who are selling my books, and of course to the parents and grandparents who have kept coming back to buy another book each year.”

Sue started her writing career four years ago with the publication of Alfie’s Story, the true tale of a stray kitten who appeared in her garden and whom she eventually adopted, illustrated by local artist Liz Furness.

That has been followed by Fearless Flynn in 2015, Arkwright the Duck in 2016, and Milly, Molly and Maisy – a Tale of Three Kittens in 2017.

Self-publishing through Bannister Publications of Chesterfield means that is all the marketing and promotion of her books is down to Sue.

She has so far sold more than 7,500 copies, mostly via gift shops, garden centres, village craft fairs and county shows, and Cromford Mills where Arkwright the Duck is a mascot.

Sue recently decided to have some soft toys made to accompany her books.

She said: “I have been overwhelmed to receive lots of lovely feedback on my books from all over the world.

“Although they have been sold in Derbyshire, many have been posted to grandchildren, friends and relatives as far away as Austria, Argentina and Australia.”

For more information, visit www.suewilkins.co.uk.