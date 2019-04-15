Matlock climate school strike takes call for action to County Hall

The worldwide school strike reached Matlock last week, with students taking to the streets to call for rapid action to avoid climate catastrophe.

Around 100 students, some as young as eight, held a demonstration in Crown Square on Friday, April 12, before marching into the heart of local government at County Hall.

Lily Lockett and Max James, both 13, were among a succession of speakers calling for action.

Spokesperson Emily Bush said: “It was really successful in terms of numbers, with lots of different schools and ages, and the public’s reaction was really supportive. Lots of adults come to talk to us and join in with the march.

“Hopefully the staff and councillors at County Hall heard and saw enough to think about how they might do things differently from now on.”

She added: “We are having to take matters into our own hands because of a lack of action by governments and councils on the climate crisis.

“We need change, and urgent action, otherwise we will not have a positive future.”

Council comments are currently bound by election rules but town councillor Helen Legood was among the crowd.

She said: “Climate change is a vitally important issue, and I can well understand why these phenomenal young people are protesting against the inaction of older politicians.”

Despite the onset of exams, the students plan to continue playing their part in the monthly global action in May.

To follow their progress, go to the Facebook page YouthStrike4Climate Matlock.