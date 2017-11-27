Matlock dad raises £3,625 on walk for children’s hospital charity

A Matlock dad has raised £3,625 for the charity which supported the family when his infant son was diagnosed with a serious medical condition.

Richard Cheung, 43, walked 26 miles to raise money for the Sick Children’s Trust, which gave him and wife Jen a place to stay when baby Noah was in Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Dad Richard said: I am very happy to have finished and even happier to be supporting such an amazing charity.

At their 20-week scan, the couple discovered Noah would be born with an abnormal kidney which would not drain properly into his bladder.

Richard said: “I can’t begin to tell you the emotions we went through. We were relieved that our son’s condition would be treated, and hopeful that after the operation he’d recover and be better.

“But we feared something could happen to the most precious person in our lives.

Noah was born at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on August 19, 2016, and five days later was transferred to Sheffield.

A spokesman for the Sick Children's Trust said: The Cheungs generosity will make a real difference.

Richard said: “We didn’t know how long we’d be at the children’s hospital, and it was a long way from home.

“We didn’t want to leave Noah’s side when he was just days old and going through major surgery, but we thought this would be the only option which broke our hearts.”

Thankfully, a place became available at Magnolia House, one of two free ‘home from home’ facilities maintained by the trust for families caring for a child at the hospital.

Richard and Jen initially stayed there for ten days, and have since been back while Noah’s treatment continued.

Now 15 months old, Richard says Noah is getting stronger every day.

Richard said: “Noah has needed several further operations, most recently in January 2017 when he ended up on the intensive care unit and stayed for 16 days.

“Each time the Sick Children’s Trust has been there for our family, giving us so much support. We are really hoping that Noah is on the mend. He’s getting stronger every day.”

Richard completed the Tissington and High Peaks Trails walk on 30 September and was joined by Jen and Noah on the final leg.

Family and friends from all over the world contributed to the total, and are already planning another effort for 2018.

The trust runs ten homes across the UK, supporting 4,000 families a year at a cost of £30 per family per night.

Spokesman Ann Wyatt said: “It means so much to us when families like Noah’s fundraise to say thanks for keeping them together.”

For more information, visit www.sickchildrenstrust.org.