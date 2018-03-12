Matlock dad takes on fundraising run for hospital wing which saved son

A Matlock dad has set out to raise hundreds of pounds for Sheffield Hospitals Charity to thank staff for the care of his partner and newborn baby.

Sam Wragg, 33, will run the Holymoorside 10K road race in May to raise £500 for the Jessop Wing Neonatal Unit (NNU) at Sheffield Teaching Hospital.

It comes after medics helped Sam and Kerry Ward, 29, through a nightmare ordeal after the birth of their youngest son, Cayden.

Sam said: “Cayden was born at Calow Hospital on December 14 last year, weighing a healthy eight pounds.

“However, he required help to breathe for the first few minutes of his life, then had a number of seizures.”

Cayden was transferred to the Jessop Wing, where he was treated for hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy, a brain injury caused by oxygen deprivation to the brain.

Treatment involved cooling his body to prevent any further damage to the brain, and hopefully undo any damage that had already occurred.

Sam said: “It was the worst week of our lives. We experienced every emotion, and it also affected our two other children who we couldn’t see for a week.

“The staff were absolutely first class and extremely supportive, which made a terrible time a lot easier.”

Cayden eventually made it home in time for Christmas, and while the family are waiting for the all-clear, early indications suggest he suffered no permanent damage.

To sponsor Sam, visit https://goo.gl/tm4vaS, or to donate £3 text Jessops1 to 70660.