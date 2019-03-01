Matlock family grateful for community support after house fire

A Matlock family whose home was gutted by fire last week have thanked members of the community who have come to their aid in the days since.

Sophie Duly and Daniel Prime were fortunate to be visiting family when an electrical fault caused the blaze to break out at their house on Holt Drive on Sunday, February 17.

Coming just days after their daughter Gracie was born, joining three-year-old brother Harry, it was a testing week for the young couple.

Sophie, 22, said: “It’s been a rollercoaster, all the post-natal emotions plus the added stress, but we’ve had to be brave for the children. It would have been a very different story if we’d been at home.

“It will take six months to a year to repair the house, but I’m mostly thinking about all the little memories and keepsakes we had from Harry’s first years, his toys, and the nursery we had redone for Gracie.”

The family is currently crowding into Daniel’s parents’ home until they can get temporary rental accommodation but in the meantime a community campaign to help the family has been flooded with donations.

Helen Smithurst, who runs the Gymkids class which Harry goes to, put an appeal online and the response swept across Derbyshire with donations of clothes, toys and other vitals.

Sophie said: “It’s been a life-saver during a week when we didn’t feel able to do anything. People have been offering TVs and sofas but we’ve run out of space for the moment.

“We are so grateful to everyone for their generosity. One lady brought chocolate, others have offered cups of tea. Little things, and the emotional support, mean so much.”

n A crowdfunding page is still collecting money for the family. To donate, go to https://goo.gl/Z8fi9m.