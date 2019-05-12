Matlock firefighters attend tumble dryer blaze at property

Firefighters in Matlock attended the scene of a tumble dryer at a property in the town.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 5.51pm yesterday (May 11) to reports of a blaze at a property on Church Street, however the fire was out upon the arrival of fire crews.

Church Street, Matlock.

Fire engines from Matlock and Wirksworth attended the scene, and crews ensured the property was ventilated and smoke alarms fitted before leaving the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: "Matlock and Wirksworth attended a fire involving a tumble dryer at a property on Church Street in Matlock.

"This was out upon the arrival of crews, the property was ventilated and smoke alarms were fitted."