Matlock firefighters called out to blaze at derelict building

Firefighters dealt with a fire at a derelict building in Matlock.

Crews from Matlock were called to the derelict building, on Snitterton Road, ar around 12.36am this morning.

They found a quantity of rubbish on fire at the property.

One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire.

