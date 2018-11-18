Matlock firefighters called out to blaze at derelict building Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Firefighters dealt with a fire at a derelict building in Matlock. Crews from Matlock were called to the derelict building, on Snitterton Road, ar around 12.36am this morning. They found a quantity of rubbish on fire at the property. One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire. Fire story. How the weather is shaping up on Sunday