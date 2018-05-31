Matlock garden party celebrates Trefoil Guild’s 75th year

A champagne picnic and party games were features of Matlock Trefoil Guild’s garden party.

Matlock members invited associates countywide to join in a celebration marking the 75th anniversary of the Trefoil Guild. Dressed in party attire the gathering toasted the guild and raised their glasses to the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day. Matlock Trefoil Guild will host a summer afternoon tea for family and friends at St Elphin's Park to raise money for Riding for the Disabled.