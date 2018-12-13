Matlock girl’s big achievement in national problem-solving challenge

Twelve-year-old Maeve Sutton-Johal from Matlock and four fellow pupils from Ockbrook School have been placed in the top ten percent of their age group out of 200,000 participants in the UK Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge.

Organised by the University of Oxford, the national competition introduces computational thinking to students.

The students will participate next in the TCS Oxford Computing Challenge, an invitation challenge aiming to help talented computational thinkers develop their skills by solving tasks with programmed solutions.

Maeve and Jonny Bailey, 15 from Bramcote, Zoran Morrissey-Ralevic, 13 from Beeston, Sam Byatt-Jones, 13 from Derby and Naomi Hutchison-McKay, 13, from Beeston have been congratulated by staff at their school.

Jo Wakefield, IT/computing teacher at Ockbrook School: “Huge congratulations to Jonny, Zoran, Sam, Maeve and Naomi; placing in the top 10 per cent for your age group is quite the accolade!

“More than 19 of our students gave up their lunchtime to participate in the challenge. Not only does it help develop their love for computing, it also earns them points towards their iDEA bronze award (The Duke of York Inspiring Digital Enterprise Award), a programme that helps the development of digital, enterprise and employability skills. All in all - it was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone who took part.”

Headmaster Tom Brooksby said: “I’m immensely proud of all 19 students who participated in UK Bebras, and to have five of our own placed in the top 10 per cent is a fantastic achievement. Congratulations to Jonny, Zoran, Sam, Maeve, and Naomi; it looks like we could have some future computer scientists at Ockbrook School.”