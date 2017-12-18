Matlock Luncheon Club enjoys a good laugh

Derbyshire’s answer to Pam Ayres had members of Matlock Luncheon Club in stitches with her hilarious poetry, comedy sketches, jokes and anecdotes.

Pat Hall entertained the club with contributions which were set in well-known parts of Derbyshire.

Her talk, entitled Let’s Have A Laugh, set the scene for a happy Christmas season.

Pat is pictured with the club’s chairman Nicola Freeman at the meeting in Matlock Golf Club.

Matlock Luncheon Club will meet again on Thursday, January 11, 2018.

Send your community news and photos to: news@matlockmercury.co.uk