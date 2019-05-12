Matlock man rescued after falling 20ft near the River Derwent

A Matlock man has been rescued by Derbyshire Police, the fire service and East Midlands Ambulance Trust after he fell nearly 20ft next to the River Derwent.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at just after 11pm last night (May 11) to reports that a man had fallen down an embankment on Dale Road, Matlock, next to the river.

Dale Road, Matlock - near the River Derwent and Matlock Bath.

Firefighters gained access to the man with an extension ladder and the man was pulled back up to safety - without injury.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Matlock Fire Station attended Dale Rd, Matlock with Derbyshire Police and EMAS to a male fallen 20ft down an embankment, next to the River Derwent.

"Firefighters gained access with a short extension ladder and the male was assisted back up the embankment to safety."