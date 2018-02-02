Matlock Mencap receive £500 from masonic lodge

Matlock Mencap has been presented with £500 as a result of fundraising by the masonic Arkwright Lodge No 1495 and support from the Derbyshire Provincial Grand Lodge Charity.

The donation was given by Worshipful Master Adam Foulkes to the treasurer Jackie Tunnacliffe.

They are pictured surrounded by members who benefit from Mencap’s objectives of provision of social and recreational activities for adults with a learning disability.

