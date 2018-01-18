Matlock mum praises hospital staff who cared for critically ill baby

A Matlock mum whose infant son was admitted to the Critical Care Unit at Nottingham Children’s Hospital has praised staff for their work.

Georgia Barrington-Evans’ three-week-old son Zak was taken into hospital earlier this month after showing symptoms of the respiratory disease bronchiolitis.

She said: “My baby spent four days on the ward and the nurses were absolutely brilliant and made us feel completely at ease after such a traumatic experience.

“They reassured me about everything and looked after him so well.”

Zak was initially admitted to Chesterfield Royal Hospital with cough-cold symptoms, and had reduced feeds.

Staff there put him in an intensive care bed and then he was transferred to the specialist unit in Nottingham.

Georgia said: “One of the nurses, Angela, took care of him Saturday night and rang me as soon as he woke up and had his ventilation tube out.

“She let me cuddle him, which was amazing as I hadn’t held him since the Tuesday.”

She added: “The team made sure he came round well and made him comfortable while awake - being so friendly and comforting.

“I can’t thank the staff enough. It was brilliant to come back home as a family again.”

After Georgia wrote to the hospital, deputy head nurse Jamie Crew said: “We are always grateful to receive feedback from our patients and families. It is humbling to receive these kind words from Zak’s parents and I am pleased to hear he’s doing well.”