Matlock police tackling anti-social behaviour in car parks as a 'priority'

Police say they are tackling anti-social behaviour in car parks in Matlock and Matlock Bath as a 'priority'.

Officers are targeting issues around groups of people and cars gathering in car parks and driving in an anti-social manner following concerns from residents and others using the area.

Regular patrols are being carried out in areas including the railway station, Sainsbury's and McDonald's car parks and officers are advising people about the issues and taking enforcement action where necessary.

As part of the enforcement action, officers can give Section 59 warnings to nuisance motorists, meaning they have the power to seize their vehicle if they are stopped in similar circumstances in the next year.

PC Gary Ferguson, of the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Local residents have told us they are concerned about anti-social drivers in the area, with particular reports of vehicles gathering in car parks, speeding, being loud and causing a nuisance.

"We understand how such activities can be distressing for members of the local community, as well as the potential risk to safety, and we are committed to dealing with these concerns, taking positive action whenever possible."