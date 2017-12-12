Matlock Rotarians’ mulled wine sales aid good causes

Rotarians have brewed up £2,800 for good causes through sales of home-made wine at this year’s Matlock Victorian Christmas Market. Since 1997, Matlock Rotary Club has been brewing mulled wine for the town’s festive market. It is made to a secret recipe but includes wine, cider, spices and orange juice. The club has a corner pitch at the market in the same place every year for visitors to seek out a cup of mulled wine. Club president Julian Hammond said : “I would like to thank the public for their great support.”