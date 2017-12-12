Matlock Rotary Club plants trees at Rowsley station

Tree-mendous work by Matlock Rotary Club has seen members rise to a challenge. The club has planted 45 trees - one for each member - at Rowsley South Station. This was in response to a National Tree Challenge, launched by Rotary International (Great Britain and Northern Ireland), in conjunction with Woodland Trust. There are 47,000 Rotary members nationwide. If each member planted a tree, it would be the equivalent of a forest the size of 100 football pitches.

Julian Hammond, president of Matlock Rotary Club, said: “I look forward to seeing the trees improve the visitor experience and landscape of Rowsley South Station.”