Students from Highfield School’s sixth form took on the roles of Santa’s elves at a Christmas meal for Matlock Imperial Lunch Club pensioners.

They helped to serve the food, washed up and called the bingo.

A performance by the U3A singers rounded off the afternoon.

The club offers a hot meal every Tuesday in Matlock’s Imperial Rooms. New members are welcome, call Chris Smith on 01629 583512, contact CVS in Bakewell, tel. 01629 812154 or go to www.matlockoapclubs.co.uk.