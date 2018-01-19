Matlock shoppers hand over £314 towards food parcels for elderly

Generous shoppers dug deep to support Matlock Rotary Club’s collection in aid of AgeUK.

Customers donated £314 to the fundraisers who collected in Sainsbury’s on Sunday, January 14.

The money was given to Shirley Shaw, who chairs the Matlock branch of AgeUK, and go towards the cost of giving out food hampers over Christmas 2018. Every year AgeUK, with help from Matlock Rotary Club, arranges for food parcels to be given to elderly people in the Matlock area. Last year 48 food parcels were distributed.