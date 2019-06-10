Matlock soft play area a hit with families at revamped leisure centre

The Arc Leisure Centre unveiled the results of its recent refurbishment last month and the new soft play area, reception hub and fitness studio are already proving popular.

Manager Neil Spencer said: “We are over the moon with the positive reaction to the new facilities. The studio means many more classes are available and the reception is speeding up check-in.

“But the star of the show is the soft play centre, which has seen a steady stream of children and is clearly being thoroughly enjoyed.”

The £768,000 project took five months to complete and was led by the Freedom Leisure trust on behalf of Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Council leader Garry Purdy said: “Following recent upgrades to reduce carbon emissions and minimise waste, we’re delighted the fabulous new facilities have been completed on schedule.”

Soft play sessions cost from £4.50, and the whole area is available for private bookings. For more information, see freedom-leisure.co.uk/arc.